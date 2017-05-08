System Of A Down promise “fantastic” Download set

System Of A Down will deliver a “fantastic” set at this year’s Download festival, according to bassist Shavo Odadjian.

They’ll headline the UK festival on June 9 – and while he’s keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the setlist, Odadjian says fans are in for a treat.

He exclusively tells this month’s Metal Hammer: “Of course there are bells and whistles – we just call it a System Of A Down show. It’s nothing I can talk about beforehand, because when I walk onstage, things just happen.

“Yes, we will have a set setlist, and yes, I have been working on production, but once we start playing, we have two hours to deliver a fantastic show to our amazing fans.”

And asked what the experience has been like since the band reconnected last year, Odadjian reports: “The four of us together yield something that is really special, energetically to me.

“As dynamic as we are on that stage, we are equally dynamic offstage, too. This makes things complicated at times, but we always rekindle, and you all know the product that comes as a result of that.

“It’s been great, unpredictable, and par for the System Of A Down course.”

In November last year, drummer John Dolmayan said the band had 15 new songs in contention for their next album, which will be the follow-up to 2005’s Hypnotize.

