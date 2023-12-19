Synyster Gates on the reactions to Life Is But A Dream: "I think, for a lot of people, this is the death of Avenged Sevenfold."

Synsyter Gates has discussed some of the extreme reactions to Avenged Sevenfold's bold, latest album, Life Is But A Dream, in a new interview with Metal Hammer. The record, which received critical acclaim but shocked some fans due to its fiercely progressive nature and experimental style of songwriting, has been the subject of much debate since its release in June.

“I think with an album like this, time is on its side," Gates suggests. "I’ve been using this analogy: both of my parents’ favourite band is The Beatles. My mom hates everything post-Sgt. Pepper’s, my dad couldn’t care less about the early stuff. They both still respect the fuck out of it, but it’s not for them. So, for my mom, Sgt. Pepper’s was the death of The Beatles, and I think for a lot of people this is the death of Avenged Sevenfold. But for a lot of other people, it’s a birth. The birth of a different band.”

When asked whether he's read any comments in particular about the album that seem a little too far, Gates is typically thoughtful in his response.

“Funnily enough, I thought it could go either way," he says. "We’ve actually had really amazing support from the press, so I don’t want to make people think that we feel like we aren’t supported by the press at all. I actually feel it’s good that it just hasn’t been ignored. Even the bad reviews, people have talked about it. People are still interested in us, so that’s all I could ask for, really. The negative comments, I feel they’re the minority. I think people have been really thoughtful in considering this album.”

In a glowing 9/10 review for Metal Hammer, reviewer Dave Everley wrote of Life Is But A Dream...: "A lot of people won’t want to come along for the ride, and how this stuff is going to fit alongside their older material live is anyone’s guess. But Avenged Sevenfold have scaled the mountain and looked out over all that surrounds them, then plunged headfirst into the void, not knowing where, when or even if they’ll land. What kind of madness is this? The very best kind."

Avenged will head out on a North American tour in March of next year, before returning to Europe for a run of dates in the summer, including a headline set at next year's Download festival in June. Read more from Synyster Gates in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now.

