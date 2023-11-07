Download 2024 lineup announced: Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold to headline, plus Royal Blood, The Offspring, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Babymetal, Bad Omens and dozens more bands also confirmed

Download Festival has released the first lineup announcement for its 2024 edition, including all three headliners and over 80 more bands.

Headlining next year's festival will be rock icons Queens Of The Stone Age, emo heroes Fall Out Boy and modern metal heavyweights Avenged Sevenfold, with Royal Blood, Machine Head, Babymetal, Bad Omens, While She Sleeps, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup, Sum 41 and Polyphia amongst the other 80+ bands confirmed so far. Also confirmed to play are the controversial current incarnation of Pantera, featuring Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

“We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time," says Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates (this is actually Avenged's fifth time playing Download, but third as headliners), "as they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun.”

Download 2024 will take place June 14-16 in Donington Park, England. General tickets will go on sale at 9pm on Thursday, November 9 from the official Download website: www.downloadfestival.co.uk. See the full list of confirmed bands so far below.

Download Festival 2024 lineup

Queens Of The Stone Age

Fall Out Boy

Avenged Sevenfold



Alien Weaponry

Alpha Wolf

All Them Witches

Alt Blk Era

Atreyu

Babymetal

Bad Omens

Billy Talent

Biohazard

Bleed From Within

Bowling For Soup

Brand Of Sacrifice

Calva Louise

Celestial Sanctuary

Charlotte Sands

Corey Taylor

Counterparts

Crystal Lake

Deathbyromy

Defects

Delilah Bon

Dream State

Dying Fetus

Dying Wish

Elvana

Erra

Fear Factory

Fit For A King

Frozemode

Gel

Halocene

Hanabie

Harper

Heilung

Heriot

Holding Absence

Hoobastank

Hotwax

Imminence

Karnivool

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Knife Bride

Lord Of The Lost

Machine Head

Make Them Suffer

Missio

Noahfinnce

Oxymorrons

Pantera

Pest Control

Polyphia

Pinkshift

Røry

Royal Blood

Royal & The Serpent

Scowl

Shadow Of Intent

Silverstein

Slaughter To Prevail

Speed

Storm

Sum 41

The Black Dahlia Murder

The Blue Stones

The Callous Daoboys

The Offspring

The Used

Those Damn Crows

Thy Art Is Murder

Tigercub

Underside

Until I Wake

Urne

Vukovi

Wargasm

While She Sleeps

Zulu

311