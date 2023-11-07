Download 2024 lineup announced: Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold to headline, plus Royal Blood, The Offspring, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Babymetal, Bad Omens and dozens more bands also confirmed

Download Festival has released the first lineup announcement for its 2024 edition, including all three headliners and over 80 more bands.
Headlining next year's festival will be rock icons Queens Of The Stone Age, emo heroes Fall Out Boy and modern metal heavyweights Avenged Sevenfold, with Royal Blood, Machine Head, Babymetal, Bad Omens, While She Sleeps, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup, Sum 41 and Polyphia amongst the other 80+ bands confirmed so far. Also confirmed to play are the controversial current incarnation of Pantera, featuring Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.
“We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time," says Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates (this is actually Avenged's fifth time playing Download, but third as headliners), "as they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun.”
Download 2024 will take place June 14-16 in Donington Park, England. General tickets will go on sale at 9pm on Thursday, November 9 from the official Download website: www.downloadfestival.co.uk. See the full list of confirmed bands so far below.
Download Festival 2024 lineup
Queens Of The Stone Age
Fall Out Boy
Avenged Sevenfold
Alien Weaponry
Alpha Wolf
All Them Witches
Alt Blk Era
Atreyu
Babymetal
Bad Omens
Billy Talent
Biohazard
Bleed From Within
Bowling For Soup
Brand Of Sacrifice
Calva Louise
Celestial Sanctuary
Charlotte Sands
Corey Taylor
Counterparts
Crystal Lake
Deathbyromy
Defects
Delilah Bon
Dream State
Dying Fetus
Dying Wish
Elvana
Erra
Fear Factory
Fit For A King
Frozemode
Gel
Halocene
Hanabie
Harper
Heilung
Heriot
Holding Absence
Hoobastank
Hotwax
Imminence
Karnivool
Kelsy Karter & The Heroines
Knife Bride
Lord Of The Lost
Machine Head
Make Them Suffer
Missio
Noahfinnce
Oxymorrons
Pantera
Pest Control
Polyphia
Pinkshift
Røry
Royal Blood
Royal & The Serpent
Scowl
Shadow Of Intent
Silverstein
Slaughter To Prevail
Speed
Storm
Sum 41
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Blue Stones
The Callous Daoboys
The Offspring
The Used
Those Damn Crows
Thy Art Is Murder
Tigercub
Underside
Until I Wake
Urne
Vukovi
Wargasm
While She Sleeps
Zulu
311