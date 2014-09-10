Trending

Sweet Lynch unveil lyric video for 9/11 track

By Classic Rock  

Watch clip for September, taken from supergroup's upcoming debut album

Sweet Lynch have released a lyric video for their track September.

The song is a tribute to the victims of the 911 terror attacks on America and is set to feature on the supergroup’s debut album, due out through Frontiers Records in 2015.

Sweet Lynch features singer/guitarist Michael Sweet of Stryper, Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch, former Megadeth bass player James LoMenzo and one-time Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy.

Sweet previously described the album as “an incredible combination of classic 70s and 80s” rock.

