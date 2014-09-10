Sweet Lynch unveil lyric video for 9/11 track

Sweet Lynch have released a lyric video for their track September.

The song is a tribute to the victims of the 9⁄ 11 terror attacks on America and is set to feature on the supergroup’s debut album, due out through Frontiers Records in 2015.

Sweet Lynch features singer/guitarist Michael Sweet of Stryper, Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch, former Megadeth bass player James LoMenzo and one-time Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy.

Sweet previously described the album as “an incredible combination of classic 70s and 80s” rock.