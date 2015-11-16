Swallow The Sun release Rooms And Shadows video

Swallow The Sun have released a video for their track Rooms And Shadows.

It’s taken from Songs From The North I – the first disc of a triple album which was launched last week.

Guitarist Juha Raivio recently said: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital age – many will say it’s madness. I say it’s to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format, where it belongs.”

Swallow The Sun launch a European tour later this month.

