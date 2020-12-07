Suzi Quatro's new Christmas single swaps stomping glam for sultry festive soul

Suzi Quatro has released a Christmas single, My Heart And Soul (I Need You Home For Xmas). And rather than trot out another wham-bang-thank-you-man glam rocker, she's veered off in an altogether more soulful direction.

"So, lockdown had just begun," explains Quatro. "My son was in the studio working on ideas every day for our next album, a perfect opportunity as neither of us was ‘on the road’.

"I was sitting on the patio, relaxing, and heard this absolutely beautiful track coming out of the open studio door. It was a bass line, with a sparse guitar chord, and drums. It was immediate for me.

"I ran into the studio (mask on of course), and told my son to set up a microphone, and without thinking, without writing anything down, I sang the first four lines of the song exactly as they ended up. That's when you know you have a great song... and we do. Merry Xmas everyone!”

And a Merry Christmas to you, Suzi!

Last week Quatro announced a show at London's historic Royal Albert Hall. Quatro is scheduled to appear on April 20, 2022, and tickets are on sale at AEG now.

Quatro says, "How honoured I am to be doing a show at such an iconic venue as the Royal Albert Hall on April 20, 2022. By which time I will have clocked up 58 years in this business!

"I'll be doing my solo, two hour long show with an interval, so... get ready to be royally rocked and royally entertained. I can't wait!"

(Image credit: Suzi Quatro)