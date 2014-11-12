Drugs contributed to Jamison death

Survivor frontman Jimi Jamison died of a stroke partly caused by drug use, says the medical report on his autopsy.

He passed away at home in Memphis, Tennessee, in September. He was 63.

It had been believed he’d died of a heart attack, and the Shelby Country medical examiner confirms he was suffering from cardiovascular disease and narrowing of the arteries.

But the report cites the cause of death as a heamorrhagic brain stroke, with “acute methamphetamine intoxication contributing.” His passing was ruled to be an accident.

Jamison joined Survivor in 1984 after David Bickler left. The vocalists had been fronting the band together since last year.

Following his death the band cancelled a run of shows as Bickler explained: “We are devastated by this loss. We trust that our fans will understand our wanting to take some time to mourn and remember our brother.”