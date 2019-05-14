Supersonic Blues Machine announce new album Road Chronicles: Live!

Supersonic Blues Machine have announced that they’ll release a new album this summer titled Road Chronicles: Live!.

It’ll launch on July 12 through Provogue/Mascot Label Group and was recorded during the band’s show in Brugnera, Italy, on July 20 last year.

It was the final night of their 10-date tour and features ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Kris Barras on lead vocals and guitar after he took over from Lance Lopez.

Supersonic Blues Machine mastermind Fabrizio Grossi says: “The funny thing is, we weren’t planning to record a live album – the recordings we were capturing were just for me to study and evaluate at the end of the tour.

“But as soon as we were done with the last show in Brugnera, the promoter was celebrating with us and asked me, ‘Do you have a flash drive with you so I can give you tonight's recordings?’

“That's when I realised they recorded all the tracks isolated and the curiosity started creeping in. Gibbons was with me when I first opened up the tracks. I couldn't stop smiling.”

The setlist on the night features material from Supersonic Blues Machine’s 2016 debut West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco and the 2017 follow-up Californisoul, along with some ZZ Top tracks.

To mark the announcement, the group have released a lyric video for Running Whiskey which can be seen below.

Supersonic Blues Machines have a handful of live shows planned in Europe this summer.

Supersonic Blues Machine: Road Chronicles

1. I Am Done Missing You

2. I Ain't Fallin' Again

3. Remedy

4. Can't Take It No More

5. Watchagonnado

6. Elevate

7. Bad Boys

8. Let It Be

9. La Grange

10. Broken Heart

11. Dust My Broom

12. Running Whiskey

13. Got My Mojo Working

14. Going Down

15. L.O.V.E.

16. Hard Times