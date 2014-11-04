Sumer stream Animal track

Sumer have launched a stream of their track The Animal You Are, taken from their upcoming debut album of the same name.

It’s to be released via Wild Heart Records on November 21, and the five-piece will mark the occasion with a show at the Black Heart in Camden, London.

Their work – highlighted by Prog in a recent Limelight feature – has been described as blending elements of Radiohead, Karnivool and Tool with the prog elements of Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden and Smashing Pumpkins.

But frontman Tim Bonney says: “We don’t really assign ourselves into prog and we don’t really assign ourselves into metal – we’re kind of a crossover.”

He adds: “The way we approach our music is that everything is born from jamming, because we like that organic feel. We like the music to ebb and flow.”

