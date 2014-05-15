Suicide Silence are the guests on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Where the hell has this sunshine come from?! Someone really shout have warned us that the big yellow git in the sky was going to rear his head before we put our leathers and black jeans on. But sweating out an ocean is worth it when we're giving you lucky lot the best metal radio show on the planet.

Joining us on the Metal Hammer Radio Show tonight are Mark and Eddie from Suicide Silence, who’ll be talking to us about the loss of Mitch Lucker, the highly anticipated new album and Eddie’s decision to get Mace Windu tattooed on his leg.

We’ll also be playing select tracks from the French anarchists Trust’s debut album, plus some absolutely monstrous tunes from Korn, Lamb Of God, Down, Meshuggah, Led Zeppelin and Gojira.

And it’s not just music we’re talking tonight, but we’re spending a night at the movies with Nicole Kidman… Sadly that isn’t true because apparently her latest film Grace Of Monaco is so awful the Guardian described it as ‘so awe-inspiringly wooden that it is basically a fire-risk’ – review here.

Of course, this got us thinking… what’s the worst film you’ve ever seen and why? We tried sitting through the Justin Bieber movie for a dare and had to be ejected from the cinema after trying to bleach our brains.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.