Stratovarius set sights on Eternal release

Stratovarius will release 15th album Eternal on August 14, they’ve confirmed.

They took a break after their Polaris, Elysium and Nemesis trilogy and keyboardist Jens Johansson says they’re now ready to deliver with the new record.

He says: “Since Polaris we have released a new studio album pretty much every two years. But after 2013’s Nemesis we all decided to take a little bit of time off after we finished the world tour.

“Now we’re all tanned and rested and it’s about fucking time to get back into the saddle. Everybody has been busy the last few months writing lots of new songs – and only the best has been recorded for Eternal.”

The record will be released via earMusic and further details will be made available in due course.

Johansson, vocalist Timo Kotipelto, bassist Lauri Porra, guitarist Matias Kupiainen and drummer Rolf Pilve will play this year’s Wacken Open Air, Germany on July 30 and have lined up a European tour which kicks off in Estonia in October. It includes one UK date at London’s O2 Academy Islington on November 3.