Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower shares gorgeous cover of Sleep Token’s Euclid

Jamie Campbell Bower has shared a gorgeous cover of the Sleep Token track Euclid.

The rendition of the song, which features on the anonymous masked metallers' third album Take Me Back To Eden, arrived onto Jamie's YouTube channel on February 23.

In a social media post the day before, the actor and musician teased the cover by writing the Sleep Token mantra 'Worship' on X.

Fans in the comments are unsurprisingly loving Jamie's take of the track, with one listener writing, "What a combination of universes. No one asked, everyone needed". While another says, "As a very Avid Sleep Token fan I gotta say, Jamie you killed it. This was absolutely incredible."

Jamie is set to reprise his role as Vecna in the fifth and final series of the immensely popular sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things, which is due out some time later this year.

Last April, he unveiled his new project, BloodMagic, with the heavy-hitting single Death / Rebirth.

Speaking about his new band in an interview with Metal Hammer, he said: “BloodMagic is a vessel. A vessel for me to express myself and my beliefs in a way that feels both somewhat familiar and terrifying at the same time.”

“It’s about leaving one world to get to the next,” he continued. “We’re not a religious band, but I really like the idea of certain imagery in religion, and it’s a good way of condensing these wild questions we have about life. So thematically I think Death / Rebirth is the beginning of the journey.”

Hear his Sleep Token cover below: