Metallica’s Master Of Puppets crashes into the UK singles chart thanks to Stranger Things

Less than a month after Kate Bush scored a No.1 with Running Up That Hill on the back of its appearance in Stranger Things, Metallica have followed her into the UK singles chart with Master Of Puppets.

The 36-year-old track’s appearance in the Netflix show helped propel it to No.22 – the first time the song has ever appeared in the UK chart.

Master Of Puppets’ appearance in Stranger Things has been one of the biggest talking points of recent week, after popular metalhead character Eddie Munson shredded his way through the thrash classic in a key scene in the final episode of season 4.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed that his son, Tye, helped track extra guitar parts for the track, while Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. 

The band themselves also got in on the action after the episode was aired, shutting down at least one gatekeeper who made a snarky comment about their music being used in the show and even filming a play-along version of the scene.

For the three people who haven’t already watched it, Season 4 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now.

