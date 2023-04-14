Stranger Things' Eddie Munson to get his own prequel story

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson is to get his own prequel story in the form of a new book, set to arrive on October 31.

As Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) reports, the tale, titled Stranger Things: Flight Of Icarus, was written by author Caitlin Schneiderhan, the co-writer of the show's next season.

Published by Penguin Random House, plot details reveal that the story will take place in 1984, two years before the events of season four, and will follow Munson as he gains the opportunity to embark on a musical career with his band Corroded Coffin. In order to fund his dreams, however, he must work alongside his father on various shady ventures. An official synopsis reads:

"Hawkins, Indiana — for most, it's simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson it's like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he only has a few more months to survive at Hawkins High. And what is senior year, really, but just killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band?

It's at the worst dive bar in town that Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer out in Los Angeles. Not only is she the definition of a badass — with a killer taste in music — she might be the only person that actually appreciates him as the bard he is instead of the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She's offering a chance for him to make something of himself, and all he needs is to get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin's best songs.

"Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn't have. But he's willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson. His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It's a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins. Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year."

The prequel will reportedly cast Munson in a new light. As Schneiderhan explains, in season four, he is depicted as the "nerdy lost sheep of Hawkins High", but this new story will see his difficult past add more complexity to his character.

"I'm so excited for fans to go with him on his journey towards becoming a hero, to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love" she states.

Discussing how Munson's charismatic personality made him "irrespirable" and highly popular to viewers, Schneiderhan declares: "Eddie is a person who is unfailingly, unapologetically himself, which is irresistible enough on its own. But add on the fact that he encourages the people around him to be the same? Who wouldn't want to be friends with that guy?.

"Meeting the characters from Eddie's past who — for better or worse — had a part in shaping who he is was one of the most rewarding parts of exploring this story, and I can't wait for the fans to meet them, too! Eddie, this is for you!".

The latest series of Stranger Things is out now on Netflix.