Stop everything! David Hasselhoff is making a metal record

News that Miley Cyrus is making a Metallica covers album sent Metal Twitter into a predictable conniption fit, even if there were more people than usual pointing out that, actually, she’ll do a brilliant job of it.

It turns out that she’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unlikely celebs getting their rock on. Former Baywatch star turned Berlin Wall dismantler David Hasselhoff is the latest unlikely figure to rip open his T-shirt, bare his chest and yell “I AM METAL!” at the sky.

It turns out The Hoff has been secretly recording a song, Through The Night, with Austrian metal duo Cuestack. And these unlikely bedfellows have launched a Kickstarter campaign “to turn their retro Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk vision into reality”. Which means they want to make a video, basically.

And what does this masterwork actually sound like? We're not actually sure, 'cos the promo video they’ve released is 95 per cent waffle and 5 per cent The Hoff bellowing the chorus “Through the night!” like the heavy metal satyr we always knew he was. But hey, we’ve heard Al Jourgensen’s remix of The Hoff’s take on Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. We’re game for anything.

Anyone contributing can sleep safe in the knowledge that they’ll not only be helping this landmark project reach the world, but also funding a special box set that includes a digipack CD with a “retro-synthwave” remix(!) by Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo(!!!!), an eight-page booklet with liner notes, a “high quality autograph card”, baseball cap and custom leather bracelet. A custom leather bracelet! Oh, we can but dream of such treasures!

We’re all for that. The world needs a hero right now. And David Hasselhoff singing a metal song could be just that hero.