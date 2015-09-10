Stooges sax star Mackay critically ill

The Stooges saxophonist Steve Mackay is in a critical condition in a California hospital.

Mackay – who’s also worked with the Violent Femmes – has been struck down by sepsis, an infection that can lead to organ failure. The 65-year-old is being cared for by staff at Seton Medical Center in Daly City and is surrounded by family in the intensive care unit.

Stooges guitarist James Williamson tells KQED: “I had exchanged emails with Steve earlier in the year about his health, and he had been upbeat about his prognosis and was even going out on tour to China.

“We are so very sorry about this turn for the worst. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Steve and his wife Patti for the best possible outcome. Steve was always an important part of our band’s live sound and last year I worked with him again when he played on a couple of songs on my solo album. His expression was always unique – it was all his own.”

Mackay and Iggy Pop are the only surviving members of The Stooges lineup that featured on 1970 album Fun House.