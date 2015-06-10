Stick To Your Guns issue The Crown promo

Stick To Your Guns have released a video for their track The Crown.

The song is taken from the hardcore punk band’s fifth album Disobedient, which was issued in February.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has hailed the band and frontman Jesse Barnett gave an exclusive interview to Metal Hammer magazine in March.

Stick To Your Guns have a number of tour dates, including some UK shows, in the coming months.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS TOUR 2015

Jul 09: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA, USA

Jul 10: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA, USA

Jul 11: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA, USA

Jul 16: Gustavo A Madero Multiforo Alicia , Mexico

Jul 17: Monterrey La Tumba, Mexico

Jul 18: Guadalajara Foro Independcia, Mexico

Jul 19: Tijuana You Revolution, Mexico

Aug 13: Hythe Port Lympne, UK

Aug 14: Hythe Hevy Fest, UK

Aug 15: Trier Summerblast, Germany

Aug 17: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Aug 18: Munich Backstage, Germany

Aug 19: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Aug 20: Randall Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

Aug 21: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany

Aug 22: Bydgoszcz Muszia Fest, Poland