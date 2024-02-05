Stevie Nicks extends 2024 tour

Fleetwood Mac Star Stevie Nicks has added a dozen dates to her upcoming US tour, which kicks off at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, this Saturday.

"It's a new year," Nicks wrote on social media. "Let's keep this thing going! I’ve added 12 more shows to my 2024 tour. I can't wait to see you all soon."

The first of the new shows is on May 7 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, and the last on June 18 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, on June 18, with stops scheduled in Thackerville, Nashville, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis and more. Nicks' full schedule is below, with new dates marked in bold.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Thursday at 10am for pre-ale customers, while the general sale will begin the following day.

Stevie Nicks 2024 tour

Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

May 04: Charlotte Lovin’ Life Music Fest, NC^

May 07: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

May 10: Thackerville WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

May 14: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 18: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 21: Highland Yaamava Resort and Casino, CA

May 24: Napa Valley BottleRock Napa, CA^

May 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

May 30: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jun 04: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Jun 09: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 12: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Jun 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 18: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL*

* = with Billy Joel

^ = festival date

Tickets to previously announced shows are on sale now.