Steven Wilson moves forward on album work

Stephen Wilson has confirmed that he’s begun writing his first full-length album project since 2015’s Hand. Cannot. Erase.

He says it’s still early days but insists he won’t retread old ground as he sees no point in repeating his previous successes.

Wilson tells Mitch Lafon: “I’m just beginning to think about where I might go. The one thing I really am always very committed to is to not repeat myself and that every major album project should have its own reason to exist.

“I’m not interested in making another Hand. Cannot. Erase. or another Insurgentes because what’s the point?

“I’m always looking for something that would make each project very distinctly different from every other project. I have some ideas and I’m in the very early stages of writing and demoing songs which I think are giving me a way forward.”

Wilson launched “interim” album 4½ in January, a six-track release designed to bridge the gap between Hand. Cannot. Erase. and his next full-length release.

He’s currently on the road in North America and has dates lined up in South America and Europe in the coming months.

Mar 08: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Mar 11: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Mar 13: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Mar 18: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Apr 17: Poznan Sala Ziemi MTP, Poland

Apr 18: Cracow ICE Congress Centre, Poland

Apr 19: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Apr 21: Vienna Planet Music Gasometer, Austria

Apr 22: Budapest RAM Colosseum, Hungary

Apr 23: Linz Posthof Gober Saal, Austria

Apr 24: Graz Orpheum Graz, Austria

Apr 26: Trieste Politeama Rossetti, Italy

Apr 27: Florence Obihall, Italy

May 01: Istanbul Zorlu Performing Arts Center, Turkey

May 02: Istanbul Zorlu Performing Arts Center, Turkey

Jul 01: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Jul 02: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

Jul 12: Gardone Val Trompia Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale, Italy

Jul 13: Porto Recanati Arena Beniamino, Italy