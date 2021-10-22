Steve Harris' British Lion announce swiftly arranged UK tour of pubs and clubs

British Lion, Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris’ hard rock band, have announced a UK headline tour of pubs and clubs. The news comes just a week after the band pulled out of their scheduled UK tour with The Darkness, citing “completely unacceptable” protocols.

The new set of dates kicks off at The Crown pub in Hornchurch on November 18, and climaxes on December 8 at the Colchester Arts Centre. Tickets can be ordered online for all shows apart from Hornchurch, where they'll go on sale tomorrow (October 23) from the venue. All dates listed below.

Support at all shows comes from Airforce, apart from in Dover, where Wicked Stone will open up, and in London, where there will be no support. Airforce include drummer Doug Sampson, who was a member of Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1979, and played on their debut Soundhouse Tapes EP.

In a statement the band say, "British Lion would like to thank their agent for the exceptional work in putting together this tour at such short notice and are delighted that they will be able to play some shows this year."

A week ago British Lion announced their decision to pull out of the upcoming Darkness tour, saying, "Due to circumstances beyond our control British Lion are really sad and disappointed to announce that we will not be able to participate in the tour with The Darkness.

"Very recently we received their own protocols that are not Government protocols which are completely unacceptable to us. Therefore, we have no alternative but to withdraw from the tour. We are really gutted that this has happened and although it is really short notice we will try our best to put together some shows of our own in November/December.”

Rising NWOCR stars Massive Wagons will now be supporting The Darkness.

British Lion recently released a video for Bible Black, taken from their 2020 album The Burning.

British Lion UK Tour

Nov 18: Hornchurch, The Crown

Nov 19: Dover, Booking Hall

Nov 21: Gravesend, Leo’s Red Lion

Nov 22: Bristol, The Fleece

Nov 23: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Nov 25: Leeds, Warehouse

Nov 26: Buckley, Tivoli

Nov 28: Nuneaton Queens Hall

Nov 29: Manchester, Rebellion

Nov 30: Newcastle, Riverside

Dec 02 : Grimsby, Yardbirds

Dec 03 : Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Dec 04 : London, Underworld

Dec 06 : Reading, Sub 89

Dec 07 : Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

Dec 08 : Colchester, Arts Centre