Nick Mason, Major Parkinson's Claudia Cox and Jordan Rudess all stream tonight

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Nick Mason

Not a streaming gig, but Classic Album Sunday's will be streaming an interview with Nick Mason as a Classic Albums At Home watch party at their Facebook page at 8.15pm (GMT), where they'll be discussing Pink Floyd's classic 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Nick Mason Classic Album Sundays watch party 8.15pm 8.15pm (GMT)

Claudia Cox and Carmen Bóveda

The Major Parkinson violinist and Spanish musician Carmen Bóveda (both previously students of the Grieg Academy in Norway) will be streaming on Facebook tonight at 8pm (GMT) from the LEKK Bar in Bergen, Norway.

Claudia Cox and Carmen Bóveda live at the LEKK Bar 8pm (GMT)

Jordan Rudess

The Dream Theater keyboard player is hosting another unique piano mediation at his official Facebook page at 8pm (GMT). "Let’s unite through the healing power of music and reverberate peace and positivity throughout the world," says Rudess.

Live piano meditation from Jordan Rudess' official Facebook page at 8pm (GMT)

Stay safe and prog on.