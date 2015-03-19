Hackett’s hunt for historic sounds

Steve Hackett hopes listeners don’t recognise the sounds they hear on upcoming album Wolflight – because that’s the way he intended it.

The former Genesis guitarist set out to explore the evolution of music in his first solo original work since 2011.

He previously revealed he’d learned to play the Iraqi oud while preparing to record, and that Wolflight includes a range of ancient instruments.

In the video below, Hackett says: “I was playing it to Nick Magnus and he said, ‘I don’t recognise what half the instruments are.’ I said, ‘That’s good – that’s what we wanted, to go through that reinvention.’

“It was made so you can go from genre to genre. There’s not too many difficult time signatures in here.

Hackett adds: “I’d like to think Darwin would be proud of this; it’s a journey that goes through a lot of different places and times.”

Wolflight is released on March 30. He tours the UK in October:

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion