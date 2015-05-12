Stereophonics reveal album No.9

Stereophonics will release their ninth album, Keep The Village Alive, on September 11.
And they’ve released a video for lead track C’est La Vie from the follow-up to 2013’s Graffiti On The Train.
The album was recorded between Brussels and London and was produced by frontman Kelly Jones and longtime collaborator Jim Lowe. It’s now available to pre-order digitally via iTunes and from the band’s official website as a 2CD package. A limited number of signed copies are also available.
Stereophonics have lined up several 2015 live dates, including headline slots on both days of the V festival and appearances at T In The Park in Perth and Chorley.
Keep The Village Alive tracklist
- C’est La Vie 2. White Lies 3. Sing Little Sister 4. I Wanna Get Lost With You 5. Song For The Summer 6. Fight Or Flight 7. My Hero 8. Sunny 9. Into The World 10. Mr And Mrs Smith
Bonus tracks
- Ancient Rome 2. Let Me In 3. Blame (You Never Give Me Your Money) 4. You Are My Energy 5. You’re My Star 6. I Wanna Get Lost With You (Acoustic)
Tour dates
Jul 10: T In The Park Perth
Jul 11: T In The Park Chorley
Jul 12: Strathallan Castle
Aug 21: Beslfast Custom House Square
Aug 22: V Festival Weston Park
Aug 23: V Festival Chelmsford