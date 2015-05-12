Stereophonics reveal album No.9

Stereophonics will release their ninth album, Keep The Village Alive, on September 11.

And they’ve released a video for lead track C’est La Vie from the follow-up to 2013’s Graffiti On The Train.

The album was recorded between Brussels and London and was produced by frontman Kelly Jones and longtime collaborator Jim Lowe. It’s now available to pre-order digitally via iTunes and from the band’s official website as a 2CD package. A limited number of signed copies are also available.

Stereophonics have lined up several 2015 live dates, including headline slots on both days of the V festival and appearances at T In The Park in Perth and Chorley.

Keep The Village Alive tracklist

C’est La Vie 2. White Lies 3. Sing Little Sister 4. I Wanna Get Lost With You 5. Song For The Summer 6. Fight Or Flight 7. My Hero 8. Sunny 9. Into The World 10. Mr And Mrs Smith

Bonus tracks

Ancient Rome 2. Let Me In 3. Blame (You Never Give Me Your Money) 4. You Are My Energy 5. You’re My Star 6. I Wanna Get Lost With You (Acoustic)

Jul 10: T In The Park Perth

Jul 11: T In The Park Chorley

Jul 12: Strathallan Castle

Aug 21: Beslfast Custom House Square

Aug 22: V Festival Weston Park

Aug 23: V Festival Chelmsford