Stephen Pearcy to launch rarities collection

Stephen Pearcy is to issue a career-spanning compilation featuring tracks from all of his various projects down the years.

The former Ratt frontman will release Before & Laughter Part III (1977-2015) on his own Top Fuel Records label in “the next few weeks.”

Pearcy says: “I have literally hundreds of cassettes, CD and every format of recordings over the last 30-plus years and decided to really get into it and find the charms. I was surprised to find some great music with my bands and projects that should be heard.”

It will include previously-unreleased cuts from Ratt, Arcade, Vicious Delite and Vertex. A number of early Ratt tracks recorded before the band signed their first record deal will also feature.

Pearcy is currently working on his fourth solo album Smash.