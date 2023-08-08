"From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show": watch NBA superstar Stephen Curry sing Misery Business with Paramore in San Francisco

You never know what's going to go down at a Paramore show, but few could have envisioned one of the most decorated NBA point guards in history rocking up on stage with the band to duet on Misery Business. And yet, that's exactly what happened live on stage at the Chase Center in San Fransisco last night (Monday, August 8) as the emo heroes blasted out their most famous hit.

Before kicking into the final bridge of their iconic 00s anthem, Paramore welcomed out none other than Golden State Warriors point guard, four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Steph Curry, to the delight of a packed-out Chase Center. The 18,000-capacity arena, which was opened by two special Metallica concerts in 2019, is the Warriors' home venue, so we'd imagine it wasn't the first time plenty of people in attendance had seen Steph Curry in the flesh. Still, this was definitely something a little different.

"From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, alright?" says Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams before passing Curry the microphone, in footage since uploaded to social media. Curry then proceeds to lead the way on Misery Business' 'I watched his wildest dreams come true...' refrain, even getting a burst of confetti for his troubles as he, Paramore and a few thousand fans proceed to bounces their arses off.

Watch the brilliant footage below.

A post shared by Chase Center (@chase_center) A photo posted by on

Hayley Williams recently made headlines for slapping down a patronising fan who suggested her work rate wasn't up to the standards of other rock stars. After having previously explained that going on tour in her mid 30s was much harder than doing it as a teenager, Williams seemingly received some rather negative feedback, including a response from one fella on Twitter who stated that bands such as Iron Maiden and Metallica continue to tour despite being “much older than you love.” Williams responded with a hell of a head shot, stating bluntly: “Neither James [Hetfield] NOR Bruce [Dickinson] are gonna suck your dick for this, LOVE.”

As anyone can see from the footage above, we reckon you'd struggle to make any half-decent argument that Hayley Williams doesn't still enjoy what she does immensely.