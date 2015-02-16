Steel Panther take on Kanye West

Steel Panther have come out swinging in a new song about Kanye West following an incident at the Grammy Awards.

West momentarily interrupted Beck’s acceptance speech for his record Morning Phase winning Album Of The Year at the annual event in a flashback to a similar stunt with Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. In both cases, the rapper was attempting to protest the decision not to award the honours to Beyonce.

West later told the media that the decision to give Beck the prize over Beyonce’s self-titled record was disrespectful to “the craft” of music.

Shirley Manson of Garbage was the first to slam West for the latest incident in an open letter on Facebook, while Paul Stanley of Kiss added that Beck should have “kicked Kanye right in the nuts and said, ‘Get the fuck off my stage.’”

Steel Panther have stepped into the ring on the issue, posting a short song about the rapper on Facebook.

Accompanied by piano, Panther frontman Michael Starr declares West’s music “sounds like hamster turds” and that he sounds like “a donkey fart”, adding that “Beck should kick you in the nuts with steel toed boots to make it right.”

The group says: “For your consideration for next year’s #Grammys… #Kanye”

Continuing to tour in support of their fourth album All You Can Eat, Steel Panther head to Australia for the Soundwave Festival this month before returning to the UK for seven shows in March.

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 13: Leicester O2 Academy

Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena