Stanley: Beck should've kicked Kanye in the nuts

Kiss star Paul Stanley and Garbage singer Shirley Manson have hit out at Kanye West after his antics at the Grammys.

West stormed the stage at the glitzy Los Angeles bash when Beck was accepting his award for Album Of The Year for his effort Morning Phase and later said the decision to give Beck the prize over Beyonce’s self-titled record was disrespectful to “the craft” of music.

The rapper pulled a similar stunt at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Female Video Of The Year. He said Beyonce should have won that category too.

West’s actions led Kiss guitarist and singer Stanley to say Beck should have “kicked Kanye right in the nuts last night and said, ‘Get the fuck off my stage.’”

And in an open letter to West published on her Facebook page, Shirley Manson calls West “small and petty and spoilt.”

She adds: “Dear Kanye West. It is you who is so busy disrespecting artistry. You disrespect your own remarkable talents and more importantly you disrespect the talent, hard work and tenacity of all artists when you go so rudely and savagely after such an accomplished and humble artist like Beck.

“In attempting to reduce the importance of one great talent over another, you make a mockery of all musicians and music from every genre, including your own.

“Grow up and stop throwing your toys around. You are making yourself look like a complete twat.”

The 57th Grammy Awards show was opened by AC/DC and saw Jack White, Tenacious D, Paramore and Pearl Jam scoop prizes.