Status Quo launch their own cider and ale

Status Quo have revealed details of their own branded ale and cider.

Quo’s Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt have teamed up with Hobsons Brewery in Shropshire on the Dog Of Two Head ale and with the Celtic Marches company in Herefordshire on the Down Down cider.

Both will be available in bottles via Spar shops in the UK from May 18, while Dog Of Two Head will be available on draught at selected outlets from June.

Down Down has been selected for Wetherspoon’s National Cider Festival which runs from July 8.

The band have been involved in the brewing process and cider making from the start, even spending a day harvesting apples for the cider.

Rossi says: “We know what we like. And we know what our fans like. And I think we can all agree that we like these.”

Parfitt adds: “It’s no secret that over the years the band has enjoyed a drink or three. Finally, we’re actually seeing a return on those wasted hours by creating something useful. We love it.”

Dog Of Two Head is described as “a chestnut amber traditional ale, with a modern citrus twist.” Down Down is heralded as “a beautifully-rounded golden, medium cider, with a well-balanced finish.”

Both will be available for order online via the Hobsons Brewery and Celtic Marches websites.

Quo will hit the road later this year for their last ever electric shows.

Status Quo: The Last Night Of The Electrics tour

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 11: London The O2

Dec 13: Brighton Centre

Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 19: Manchester Arena

Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena