Status Quo launch live pre-order campaign

Status Quo have launched a pre-order campaign for their upcoming double live album.
The first disc of Accept No Substitute: Live In Concert was recorded at their show at Manchester’s The Palace on November 29, while the second disc will contain their set from London’s O2, planned for December 13.
In addition to the 2CD package, both sets will be available to purchase individually from the band’s PledgeMusic page.
Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andy Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave are on tour across the UK, with their next show scheduled for Glasgow on November 4.
A full tracklist and further album details will be announced in due course.
Status Quo UK tour dates
Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Dec 05: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 07: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Dec 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 10: Bournemouth International Centre
Dec 11: Brighton Centre
Dec 13: London The O2 Arena
Status Quo: Accept No Substitute: The Definitive Hits & More