Status Quo launch live pre-order campaign

Status Quo have launched a pre-order campaign for their upcoming double live album.

The first disc of Accept No Substitute: Live In Concert was recorded at their show at Manchester’s The Palace on November 29, while the second disc will contain their set from London’s O2, planned for December 13.

In addition to the 2CD package, both sets will be available to purchase individually from the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andy Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave are on tour across the UK, with their next show scheduled for Glasgow on November 4.

A full tracklist and further album details will be announced in due course.

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 05: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 07: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 10: Bournemouth International Centre

Dec 11: Brighton Centre

Dec 13: London The O2 Arena

Status Quo: Accept No Substitute: The Definitive Hits & More