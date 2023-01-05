Statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann stolen just hours after it was unveiled

A statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann created in celebration of his 60th birthday has been stolen just hours after it was unveiled.
Artist Roxxy Roxx erected the statue this week in the Evershagen district of the German city of Rostock, outside the house where Lindemann lived as a child.
But less than a day later, Rostock police are investigating its theft, according to German news outlet NDR. They report that the statue was taken at around 10am on January 4 and that police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Rammstein released their eight studio album, Zeit, in April of last year. Metal Hammer described the album as showing the band "in a more contemplative mood, often expressing an acute awareness of the fragility of life and their own mortality."
The album's release was thought to be delayed by a paper shortage before it arrived in April.
They will tour Europe this year, with the run kicking off in Lithuania in May.
Rammstein 2023 European tour
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium