Statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann stolen just hours after it was unveiled

A statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann created in celebration of his 60th birthday has been stolen just hours after it was unveiled.

Artist Roxxy Roxx erected the statue this week in the Evershagen district of the German city of Rostock, outside the house where Lindemann lived as a child.

But less than a day later, Rostock police are investigating its theft, according to German news outlet NDR. They report that the statue was taken at around 10am on January 4 and that police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Rammstein released their eight studio album, Zeit, in April of last year. Metal Hammer described the album as showing the band "in a more contemplative mood, often expressing an acute awareness of the fragility of life and their own mortality."

The album's release was thought to be delayed by a paper shortage before it arrived in April.

They will tour Europe this year, with the run kicking off in Lithuania in May.

A post shared by Roxxy Roxx (@roxxy__roxx_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rammstein 2023 European tour

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium