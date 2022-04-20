Static Dress preview one of 2022's most anticipated debut albums with new single Fleahouse

Static Dress' Rouge Carpet Disaster album is set to give post-hardcore a big shot in the arm

Static Dress
Leeds' rising stars Static Dress have dropped angsty new single Fleahouse.

The song is the final track to be released from their forthcoming debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster, which is scheduled to arrive on May 18.

Fleahouse is a hormone-soaked, post-hardcore rager with its roots firmly planted in mid-noughties emo. Pinned by yowling, emotive vocals, booming percussion and explosive riffs, the new track arrives with an accompanying video – directed by vocalist Olli Appleyard – that compliments the song's unrestrained energy in a grubby, lo-fi MySpace aesthetic.

So far Static Dress have dropped the singles Such A Shame, Di-sinter and Vague from the much-anticipated album.

Released independently and consisting of 12 tracks, Rouge Carpet Disaster was produced by Erik Bickerstaffe of up-and-coming progressive metallers Loathe.

Listen to Fleahouse below:

Rouge Carpet Disaster tracklist:

1. fleahouse
2. sweet.
3. Push rope
4. Attempt 8
5. Courtney, just relax
6. Di-sinTer ft. King Yosef
7. such.a.shame
8. …Maybe!!?
9. Lye solution
10. Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (welcome in)
11. Marisol
12. Cubical dialog

Static Dress

