Stars split: Should AC/DC go on without Young?

Icons of the rock world have given their opinion on whether AC/DC should continue without Malcolm Young – just as the band appear to have drafted in a replacement.

As Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and Malcolm, joined the band in Vancouver ahead of recording sessions for their next album, musicians and industry heads including Jason Hook from Five Finger Death Punch and Wendy Dio – Ronnie James’ widow and manager – spoke out on the band’s future.

In the video below Dio says they should continue. She says: “Absolutely. They are a legend.” But Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and formerly of Down disagrees. He says: “No. Not this far in. I know he had a few problems with drinking years ago and his nephew or someone had to fill in for a few tours while he got sober. It’s just my opinion but my God, it’s AC/DC, what else do they have to prove?”

Testament’s Chuck Billy says he hopes the band continue to write and record but he would understand if they chose not to. And former Pantera man Rex Brown says: “No, there’s no AC/DC without Malcolm.”

Other stars featured on the interview by Horns Up Rocks include Ministry’s Sin Quirin and Evan Seinfeld of Biohazard.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with The Weeklings, Zakk Wylde says the love for young and AC/DC will be widespread whatever they decide to do. He says: “It definitely sucks, but all you can do is say a prayer for him and hope he gets better. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love AC/DC, so Malcolm will have no shortage of love coming to him.”

Stevie Young has filled in for Malcolm before, on 1988’s Blow Up Your Video tour while his uncle was in treatment for an alcohol dependency problem.

