Springsteen details 7 remasters

Bruce Springsteen is to release a box set of his first seven studio albums.

The Album Collection Vol. 1 1973-1983 will be available from November 17 via Columbia Records and features Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ, The Wild, The Innocent And The E Street Shuffle, Born To Run, Darkness On The Edge Of Town, The River, Nebraska and Born In The USA.

Each of the albums has been remastered from their original analogue tapes by long-time Springsteen studio men Toby Scott and Bob Ludwig.

Also included in the package is a 60-page book with rare photos, memorabilia and press clippings from Springsteen’s emergence as a recording artist.

In April this year, The Boss inducted his E Street Band members into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

He said: “I’m proud to induct into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, hard-rocking, booty-shaking, love-making, earth-quaking, Viagra-taking, justifying, death-defying, legendary E Street Band.

“Let’s keep rolling for as many lives as they give us.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen has become the latest artist to have his songs transformed into children’s lullabies. The compilation was released this week to mark his 65th birthday.