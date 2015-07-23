Spock’s Beard launch Minion video

Spock’s Beard have premiered a lyric video for their track Minion with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the prog veterans’ 12th album The Oblivion Particle, set for launch on August 21 via InsideOut.

Bassist Dave Meros recently described the follow-up to 2013’s Brief Nocturnes And Dreamless Sleep as a departure for the band.

He said: “Opening track Tides of Time is classic Spock’s in terms of arrangement and style – but everything else is fairly different. The whole album is still within the parameters of what people expect to hear from us.”

They tour Europe starting in September, with support from UK outfit Synaesthesia and Hungarians Special Providence.

Sep 16: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Sep 17: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 18: Markneukirchen Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany

Sep 19: Warschau Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Brno Metro Club, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Budapest Ship A38, Hungary

Sep 23: Milan Legend, Italy

Sep 24: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Sep 25: Tübingen Sudhaus, Germany

Sep 26: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 27: Köln Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK

Oct 02: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy, UK