Spiritbox announce first ever UK headline show

Spiritbox have announced their first ever UK headline performance, to take place following their appearance at this year's Download Festival.

The Canadian metallers play Download on June 12, and will stage their debut UK headliner at London's O2 Academy, in Islington, the following day, June 13.

The show will see Spiritbox playing tracks from their acclaimed first album Eternal Blue, which was released last year. Metal Hammer described it as "a staggeringly brilliant record that resoundingly delivers on the hype".

Tickets for the one-off date will most likely sell fast, so fans are advised to nab a pre-sale ticket, which will become available from 10am GMT on February 23 from Live Nation and the Spiritbox fan club, as well as via the venue and O2 app.



General sale tickets will be up for purchase on February 25, on Live Nation, Ticketmaster or on Spiritbox's website.

In other news, last week Spiritbox announced the arrival of a collaborative project with Z2, entitled Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel by veteran comic writer Jim Krueger, artist Amilcar Pinna, and colourist Treonna Farrell.



A synopsis as per a press release reveals that the graphic novel "unspools the eerie tale of Eva, a brilliant painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success. But her inability to reconcile her public perception with her true self allows a Spiritbox — a device used to communicate with the dead — to transport her to an ethereal world. Here, she finds herself trapped in a realm where false shadows become real and dangerous."

The novel is available in both softcover and hardcover formats, with covers courtesy of Justin Cherry available in select comic shops, as well as deluxe, super deluxe and platinum editions packaged with a limited-edition, functional Spiritbox device, gallery-ready prints by Jason Levesque, and more available exclusively through Z2's webstore.