Spike's Free House will honour tour dates

Spike’s Free House will press ahead with their 2015 touring plans despite the death of bass player Andy Fraser.

Fraser passed away in March at the age of 62. The Free bassist had battled Aids and cancer but was due to perform with The Quireboys frontman Spike in his band Spike’s Free House – set up to celebrate the music of Free and Frankie Miller.

The band sees Spike joined by Free’s Simon Kirke, Thunder’s Luke Morley and Magnum’s Mark Stanway. The Quireboys’ Nick Mailing will be on bass duties.

Spike says: “There was a lot of soul searching after we heard the terrible news about Andy. He was a huge part of what we were doing and was so excited about hooking up with Simon again.

“We weren’t sure whether we could – or should – continue but I have a feeling it’s what Andy would have wanted. Emotionally, it will be a tough show for all of us but I’m confident it can still be the celebration of great songwriting we always intended it to be.”

The band play London’s Borderline on June 7 and June 8, after an appearance at Sweden Rock on June 5.

Spike says a number of bassists offered their services in the wake of Fraser’s passing. He adds: “Musicians from all over the world offered their services when they heard the news about Andy but it was too short notice for most of them to change their touring plans this summer.

“Duff McKagan is a good friend of mine and he is very keen to play with the band at some point but it just wasn’t possible this time. Nick is ready to step in right away and we’re delighted to have him on board.”