Space Elevator cover Thin Lizzy for charity

Space Elevator have released a cover of Thin Lizzy’s Don’t Believe A Word to raise money for the Duchess Of Cambridge’s Action On Addiction charity.

The track can be downloaded as part of the three-track Don’t Believe A Word EP for £2.49, with all proceeds going to the charity of which Kate Middleton is a patron.

The track has been released to tie-in with the 30th anniversary of Thin Lizzy mainman Phil Lynott’s death. A promo for the track can be viewed below.

Space Elevator guitarist David Young says: “I, along with drummer Brian Greene and our bassist Chas Maguire, more or less learned to play our instruments by studying every part in every song on the classic Lizzy album Live And Dangerous, surely still the best best live rock album of all time.

“The Duchess was also hugely inspired and influenced by Phil and in fact his first solo album Solo In Soho is one of her all time favourite albums.

“We thought this song could be really interesting with a female vocal and we were playing both the slow and fast versions live. When I realised it was 30 years since Phil’s passing it seemed the obvious choice to record.

“It’s well documented that he struggled with drug addiction and it seemed appropriate to give the profits to an addiction charity.”

