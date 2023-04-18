Chris Cornell's seven final recordings are going to be released by Soundgarden

The seven unreleased tracks that Chris Cornell recorded in the months prior to his death are to finally see the light of day. The songs, recorded at the late frontman's home studio in Florida in 2017, have been at the centre of a legal battle between Soundgarden and Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell. The news was confirmed in a statement posted on Cornell's Instagram account.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution,” read the statement. “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honour and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time."

The legal battle centred around the status of the seven songs, with Vicky Cornell claiming they were not explicitly written with Soundgarden in mind, and the band countering that much of the material stemmed from group writing and recording sessions as long ago as 2015.

With agreement now reached, the seven songs – Cancer and Stone Age Mind (written by Cornell); Road Less Traveled, Orphans and At Ophians Door (written with drummer Matt Cameron); Ahead Of The Dog (with guitarist Kim Thayil); and Merrmas (with bassist Ben Shepherd) – can now be released.

Last July, Vicky Cornell revealed that her late husband had been planning to record something a little different before his death.

"He was a huge Adele fan," she told SiriusXM. "And I mean, he just admired her and thought she was just one of those, I mean – I think we can all agree – one of the greatest. And he was completely in awe of her Tiny Desk performance, the entire thing.

"And the next thing he was scheduled to go into the studio to do was cover of the entire Tiny Desk. That's what he was planning on going in to do next."