Listen to the new Jeff Beck album Loud Hailer in full

Jeff Beck will release his new album Loud Hailer on July 15 – but you can listen to it right now exclusively on Classic Rock.

Speaking in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is in shops on July 13 (Wednesday), the guitarist reveals that he and Loud Hailer collaborators Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones convened to work upon the album last December and “sat down by the fire with a crate of prosecco and got right to it.”

Explaining the title of the album, his first in six years, Beck says “I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world today, and I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view.”

Classic Rock has ‘hailed’ the album as “a big, bold record that finds Beck in dynamic form, peeling off licks and rhythms with purposeful intent and remarkable finesse.”

Beck also appears in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which hits the street on July 13 (Wednesday)

Loud Hailer is set for release on July 15 via Atco Records.

