Soundgarden keep open minds for album No.7

Kim Thayill says Soundgarden will explore every opportunity when it comes to writing material for their seventh album.

He last week confirmed that work on the follow-up to 2012 comeback King Animal would commence in the coming weeks.

But he admits he doesn’t know what bandmates Chris Cornell, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron have up their sleeves – and he’s not yet revealing what he has himself.

Thayill tells The Metal Hammer Magazine Show at Australia’s Soundwave festival: “There’s many different vehicles for writing within our band, and we’ll explore as many of them as possible.

“I think what will happen is some people will bring riff ideas in, some will bring in demo tapes, and we’ll see where it goes. We’ll also just jam on an idea and people will add to it.”

Asked what the album might sound like, Thayill says: “It’s hard to say. I know what ideas I might have – I don’t know what ideas Chris or Matt or Ben will be bringing to the table.”

Last week the guitarist reported: “Soundgarden has always written its own rules. We aren’t a meta-rock band that write rock songs about rock. We do our own thing – and that’s what works for us.

“We don’t write radio hits. You can’t dance to our songs. And that’s why we are Soundgarden.”

