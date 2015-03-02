20 Things We Learned At Soundwave 2015

Well, it’s over. We arrived in Australia over a week ago and since then it’s been non-stop action from two festivals, loads of Sidewaves gigs, impromptu bar shows and an awful lot of booze. But what did we actually learn from our Soundwave experience?

**1. Killer Be Killed need to do more shows. **

2. Slipknot are at the top of their game.

3. There’s an AC/DC Lane in Melbourne.

Which is where we met Joel from Airbourne – who reviewed the Judas Priest gig in Sydney for us.

4. King Parrot are the Australian Opeth (we lie).

But they did give us an Australian language lesson!

5. Faith No More are seriously exciting right now.

6. You need to check out Ne Obliviscaris.

Seriously, Aussie metal is heating up right now.

7. Lamb Of God are still kings of the pit.

8. There’s no stopping Uncle Al.

9. When in Sydney, go to Frankie’s.

We’re serious. We popped down for a drink and before you know it members of Exodus and Fear Factory are jamming on stage together!

10. We’ll have what Marilyn Manson’s having (we won’t).

11. Rob Halford is cooler than you.

We didn’t actually learn this, it’s common knowledge.

12. Giraffes are metal.

This might sound silly but Corey Taylor told us so it’s probably true.

13. Randy Blythe is watching you

Did you see him snapping away at Soundwave?

14. Terror Universal should think about moisturising.

All this hot, dry weather can’t be good for their skin…

15. There is a real sign of the Hammer in Sydney

Possibly the most metal steps on the planet.

16. It’s about time we saw Atreyu back on stage.

Just waiting on that new album now!

17. SHAMELESS NEW ISSUE PLUG KLAXON If you’re going to see Of Mice & Men, brace yourselves.

18. Ben Shepherd’s bass had to return to its home planet

19. Leonard Nimoy has been, and always will be, our hero.

20. Australian metal fans are bonza.

We had an absolutely fantastic time at Soundwave – from the fans, to the bands, to the fest we couldn’t have felt more at home – thank you very much!

