Soundgarden fans can contribute to documentary

Soundgarden fans are being asked to raid their collections for memorabilia that could be used in an upcoming documentary on the band.

More details have emerged about the film, which is being made by Banger Films and will focus on the band’s early days and their reunion right up to the present day.

Canadian director Reg Harkema said filming started on the band’s tour with Nine Inch Nails. And now he hopes fans will provide unique or rare content that can be used in the documentary.

A post on Soundgarden’s Facebook page reads: “It’s happening – the Soundgarden story will soon be the subject of a feature documentary film. And you can help. As we dig deep into our vaults, we ask that you, the fans, dig into yours.

“Personal photographs, bootleg video and audio, collected concert posters – your rare piece of music history could be the missing piece we need.”

Fans with items they think could be of interest are asked to send a description of what they have to info@bangerfilms.com with the subject ‘Soundgarden Fan Submission.’

Banger Films is the team behind recent films on Rush and Alice Cooper.