Sabbath film in the works

Black Sabbath are to be the subject of a documentary by top filmmakers Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn.

The duo behind Canadian company Banger Films have previously made rock documentaries about Rush, Iron Maiden and Alice Cooper.

McFadyen tells Times Columnist that they are to start work on a full-length Sabbath feature film, although it has not been confirmed whether it will document the band’s entire history or pick up the story since Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Iommi and Geezer Butler’s reunion for 2013 album 13. The record saw the trio record and perform together for the first time in 35 years.

Meanwhile, Banger Films will also film a documentary on Seattle grunge icons Soundgarden. Canadian director Reg Harkema tells Bad Feeling he is working with McFadyen and Dunn on the film, set to get underway in the summer when the band go out on tour with Nine Inch Nails.

Harkema says: “We’re going to concentrate on the 90s era mostly. It’ll probably be like 70-75% mid-80s to the breakup, and then catch up on the reunion and the present day. We’d like to shoot some big special concert, and maybe use that as a structural spine. We’re going to shoot all the interviews so they’re more on-camera, so you can kind of get the emotion in the faces.”

Soundgarden reunited in 2010 and released their sixth album King Animal two years later.