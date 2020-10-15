Judas Priest celebrate 50 years in the new Metal Hammer

The new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale now and is celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest! In a world exclusive new interview, we talk to all five members of the band to discuss the highs and lows of five rollerocaster decades, how legendary guitarist Glenn Tipton is faring in his battle against Parkinson’s, and how the next studio album is coming along.

Also in the new issue, we count down the 20 greatest Rammstein songs ever as voted for by you, get a guide to the new Mastodon album from the band themselves, find out what made Ghostemane became trap metal’s first breakout superstar and dig inside the brains of former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and enigmatic Jane’s Addiction icon Perry Farrell!

All that plus brand new interviews with DevilDriver, System Of A Down, Sepultura, Amaranthe, Evile, Backxwash and many, many more.

Only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer. On sale now.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)