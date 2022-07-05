Someone's recorded a Rage Against The Machine classic in the style of Meshuggah and the results are predictably heavy

It's the cover version you never knew you wanted

A parody of RATM's Evil Empire cover artwork
(Image credit: Meshuggah/RATM)

The last couple of years have afforded many of us the time to stare out of the window and contemplate life's bigger questions. Do we live in a simulation, for example? Is there such a thing as free will? And does the energy of our ancestors inform our morality?

These are more passing thoughts, really. The big question on probably everyone's minds is: what would the iconic Rage Against The Machine 1996 track Bulls On Parade sound like in the style of Swedish metal pioneers Meshuggah

Thanks to YouTuber and multi-instrumentalist TrashDrummerHan, that question has been answered. It's heavier than the first 10 minutes of Pixar movie Up

This cover version certainly packs a crunch and it makes us want to hear the whole album done this way. We're sure it's easy enough to knock together on a rainy afternoon.

Check out the results in the video below. It's enough to make your oversized bobble hat fall off.

