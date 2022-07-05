Someone's recorded a Rage Against The Machine classic in the style of Meshuggah and the results are predictably heavy

The last couple of years have afforded many of us the time to stare out of the window and contemplate life's bigger questions. Do we live in a simulation, for example? Is there such a thing as free will? And does the energy of our ancestors inform our morality?

These are more passing thoughts, really. The big question on probably everyone's minds is: what would the iconic Rage Against The Machine 1996 track Bulls On Parade sound like in the style of Swedish metal pioneers Meshuggah?

Thanks to YouTuber and multi-instrumentalist TrashDrummerHan, that question has been answered. It's heavier than the first 10 minutes of Pixar movie Up.

This cover version certainly packs a crunch and it makes us want to hear the whole album done this way. We're sure it's easy enough to knock together on a rainy afternoon.

Check out the results in the video below. It's enough to make your oversized bobble hat fall off.