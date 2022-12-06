Someone’s added that Peanut Butter Jelly song to Turnstile’s Holiday and we can’t get it out of our head

Sometimes, there’ll be someone on the internet who comes up with an idea so obnoxious that it could just work.

Then there’ll be someone with time on their hands who will action that idea and make it come to life.

It all started with a tweet by Tallahassee emo band Pool Kids, who reckoned that Baltimore quintet Turnstile would do “a mean cover of Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by the Buckwheat Boyz.

Eric Gonzalez – aka @tacopug (opens in new tab) – turned this thought into a very hard reality, by taking the annoying 2001 single and fusing it with delicious precision to Turnstile’s Holiday.

If you know the Peanut Butter Jelly Time song, it makes total sense to pair it with the aggressive bounce of the hardcore band’s Glow On highlight. The novelty single was turned into a meme with a dancing banana and later parodied on the Family Guy episode Stewie's Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

Food seems to be a unifying factor in this nonsense. Holiday itself has been used in a recent advert for Taco Bell’s nacho fries, which are “seasoned with bold, Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce” (apparently).

So, we have Eric Gonzalez to thank for this ear worm, who seems to express regret for his own work, tweeting: “I really wish this didn't go so hard.”

Internet users, however, have had a different opinion. “Perfection”, “epic” and “God bless you, sir” are all compliments levelled at its creator.

Caution: once heard, never forgotten.

You could always watch Turnstile’s video for the original version of Holiday to cleanse your mind, if only for a few minutes.