Solstice storm the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll and announce new studio album Clann

UK proggers Solstice have announced that they will release their brand new album, Clann, through specialist US label Progrock.com Essentials on April 4.

The news comes as the band have won Best Band in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll, the results of which are in the brand new issue, which is on sale today.

On top of that band leader Andy Glass topped the Guitarist category, singer Jess Holland came secind in the Vocalist category, Steve McDaneil third in the Keyboard category and Pete Hemsley eighth in the Drummer category. Plus backing vocalist Ebony Buckle won the Best New Band/Artist category for her solo work.

"Oh man, to be honest this is beyond our wildest dreams," exclaims Glass. "To be acknowledged like this is what every band dreams of so thank you so much to everybody who’s supporting us right now and huge respect and gratitude to Jerry for the love and conviction that’s created this magazine for us all to explore and discover the music we love. This absolutely means the world to us believe me."

The five-track Clann is the band's eighth album, following on from the acclaimed previous albums Sia (2020) and Light Up (2022) and represents the third album in a trilogy of releases. A single, Firefly , will be released on February 14.

“[Sia] made me realise the potential and by the time we were working on Light Up the whole band had raised its game," Glass explains. "I believed then that a trilogy of albums was what it would take to create our best work and track that journey. Clann is the final album in the Sia Trilogy and it’s everything I’d hoped it would be. Let’s hope the universe likes it too.”

The band have also announced tour dates throughout April in support of the new album, which you can see below. They will be supported on various dates by Leoni Jane Kennedy, Ebony Buckle and Ocular.

Clann will be available on gatefold vinyl, both black and coloured variants, and as a triple gatefold digipak CD.

Pre-order Clann.

(Image credit: ProgRock.Com Essentials)

Solstice: Clann

1. Firefly

2. Life

3. Plunk

4. Frippa

5. Twin Peaks

(Image credit: Press)

Apr 5: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall *

Apr 9: Southampton The 1865 *

Apr 10: Cardiff Earl Haig Club *

Apr 11: Nottingham The Old Cold Store *

Apr 12: Huddersfield The Parish *

Apr 13: Sheffield The Corporation *

Apr 17: Colchester Arts Centre #

Apr 18: Milton Keynes The Craufurd >

Apr 20: London The Dome #

* Support from Leoni Jane Kennedy

# Support from Ebony Buckle

> Support from Ocular

Get tickets.