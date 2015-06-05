Solstafir: ‘No ill will’ to Gummi

Solstafir have responded to former drummer Gummi Palmason’s claims over his departure from the band.

This week he accused the Icelandic outfit of dismissing him in January without warning, then ordering him to keep quiet if he wanted them to consider changing their minds.

He also claimed frontman Addi Tryggvason tried to register the band’s name behind his colleagues’ back after his dismissal.

Now Solstafir say in a statement: “There are always two sides to every story. No one knows the whole story other than those directly involved.

“As is the case in any relationship, all parties play their roles in creating and ending it. Both parties have their versions, and often at times, the point gets lost along the way, buried in emotions.

“The bottom line is, Gummi is no longer in the band, because of a deep personal conflict that involves all three remaining members and cannot be solved. He is well aware of this.”

The band say that they’re sorry over taking so long to comment, and add: “Despite what we have read that appears to have been written in anger, bitterness, and seemingly spite, we continue to hold no ill will and sincerely want to thank him for all of his hard work and being such a huge part of the band for all these years.”

They say Palmason will “receive his fair share” of the band’s income, and that “there was never any intention not to do this.”

They continue: “We will never forget his role in Solstafir – which is why we remain silent about the reasons now and in the future. We can only hope you respect and understand this.”

They plan to continue work as a three-piece, with live support from Karl Petur Smith. They’re nominated in the Best Underground category at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods on June 15. They appear at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26, followed by a run of UK shows:

Jul 28: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Jul 29: Glasgow Audio

Jul 30: Liverpool Arts Club

Jul 31: Birmingham Temple

Aug 01: Colchester Arts Centre