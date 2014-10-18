Sodom detail Sacred Warpath EP

Sodom will release a new EP in December – their first material since 2013 album Epitome of Torture.

The German thrash veterans release Sacred Warpath on December 1 in CD, 10-inch clear vinyl and digital formats. The vinyl version is limited to 1000 copies.

Singer Thomas ‘Angelripper’ Such says: “Since we’ve been getting the impression that the world is falling apart at the seams, we’ve decided to make our voices head while there’s still time.

”Sacred Warpath was originally written for our upcoming album, but we feel it’s a good idea to release it now as an appetiser for future Sodom tracks. Because it’s going to get raw, brutal and will be a reflection of all the things that we’re afraid of and that give us nightmares. Pretty much like that hate-filled world we live in. And it’s probably more authentic than any of our releases so far.

“The record includes three representative titles which we recorded in Germany this year, and it’s guaranteed to become a rare collectors item. The cover will feature a re-paint of an old design from the 80s which I did for a demo cover, painted in oil by Christian Ermel.

“This may all sound a little old-school, but that’s intentional. That’s what we’ve always been and always will be about.

“We very much hope to tie over the waiting time until the arrival of our new album.”

Sacred Warpath CD tracklist