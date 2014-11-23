Smashing Pumpkins reveal Drum + Fife

Smashing Pumpkins have released an audio stream of Drum + Fife.

It follows the release of tracks Being Beige and One And All which have been lifted from their upcoming album Monuments To An Elegy. It launches on December 9 via Martha’s Music.

Mainman Billy Corgan teamed up with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee on the album and he reveals the sticksman is responsible for turning the track around.

Corgan tells NME: “Drum + Fife was originally a folk song. We really had a problem getting it off its almost dour Irish balladeer aspect and I must give a lot of credit to Tommy Lee, because he’s the one who turned the corner.

“Without saying it, he was reacting in a way that told me he thought it was a bit boring. Tommy loves energy – Tommy wants to feel excitement. So he’s playing the song and he’s like, ‘ I know this is a good song but it’s just not working.’ He said to me, ‘Do you mind if I tinker around with it?’ He got on the computer and used his experience in dance music, turned the corner and found some loops and some beats.”

He continues: “It’s almost like mid-80s new wave and it reminded me a little bit of early U2 or Big Country. The open strut made the Irish ballad part of the song come alive and have more of a expansive quality. From there on it got a lot easier.”

Corgan has recruited Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk and The Killers’ bassist Mark Stoermer for a short run of European dates, starting this month in Berlin. Their only UK show will take place at London’s Koko on December 5.

Monuments To An Elegy tracklist